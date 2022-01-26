DTAmedical becomes VistaCare Medical on the occasion of the establishment of its financing gathering more than 4 million euros with Noshaq, Cap Innov'Est, its historical shareholder, BFC Croissance Innovation, Crédit Agricole Bourgogne Franche-Comté Region, WiSEED and DGO6 (region of Wallonia). These contributions are complemented by a grant from the Bourgogne Franche-Comté Region already announced and the renewed support of BpiFrance. VistaCare Medical is also supported by the life sciences integrator LallianSe.

Founded in 2010 in the Jura region, VistaCare Medical develops, produces, and commercializes the VistaCare innovative medical device for the treatment of complex wounds. VistaCare offers unrivaled results compared to conventional methods for complex wounds associated with arterial pathologies, burns or other injuries. Its use allows to divide by half the time of hospitalization necessary to practice a gesture of cover (graft flap or dressing) and thus obtain a complete healing faster. It improves the quality of life of the patient and allows to treat incurable cases that could lead to amputation.

Already used in more than 30 hospitals, VistaCare allows the treatment to be reduced by 10 days on average, without dressing, by controlling and modulating the sterile atmosphere around the wound (humidity, oxygen, temperature), according to the WEC proprietary concept for "Wound Environment Control

The funds raised in this financing will allow:

To increase production in the Besançon industrial area, which specializes in medical devices, and thus contribute to the creation of about 60 industrial jobs in the long term,

To develop the VistaCare Medical presence at a European level with the creation of a subsidiary in Belgium, VistaCare Medical Benelux

To accelerate marketing to hospital facilities in France and Europe,

To develop R&D and specially to finalize the connected outpatient version of VistaCare intended for the home in telemedicine,

Strengthen teams with the recruitment of new employees.

VistaCare Medical will expand its development in two dynamic European regions: Bourgogne Franche-Comté around the Pôle des Micro Techniques dedicated to Medtech and Région de Wallonie in the field of e-Health. The ambulatory version of VistaCare connected will be developed in partnership with key local players in tele-Health in its new R&D office in Liège.

François Dufaÿ, founding president of VistaCare Medical commented: "Thanks to the support of our financial investors and the Bourgogne Franche-Comté region, VistaCare Medical will begin a new phase of its existence. Improve and propose the expected evolutions of our medical devices, render their use possible through more care facilities, develop internationally, produce the devices we market while supporting local employment… All in the service of patients with serious wounds, this is what this new round will permit.

"The VistaCare approach is radically different from conventional wound treatment practices to date. VistaCare gives physicians and caregivers control over the progression of the wound towards healing, making it more likely that patients will have effective and reproducible treatment regardless of where they are treated, including at home. Today, this is what allows us to attract the best KOLs and the talents that join our young team. This funding step is a major milestone in accelerating the growth of a future French and already European healthtech champion", adds Thierry Sarda, Chief Executive Officer of VistaCare Medical

"We are very pleased to welcome NoShaqBFC Croissance InnovationCrédit Agricole, and WiSEED to continue the development of this very ambitious company that we have been supporting since 2015. This new operation will allow VistaCare Medical to fully develop and provide a truly effective solution for the treatment of no-contact wounds" commentsJean-François Rax, investment director, Capital Grand Est

"Noshaq is pleased to contribute to this project which offers disruptive technology for the non-contact treatment of complex wounds. We are pleased to help the company develop its R&D and industrialization activities in the Liège area. The subject of medtechs is strategic for Noshaq, and we continue our strategy of attracting foreign companies in this field", declaresEric Brandt, investment manager, Noshaq.

"LallianSe has been supporting VistaCare since 2017. This is a unique and emblematic project that we are very proud to see progressing with an important milestone. VistaCare Medical has everything it takes to become a major player and its partnership approach in France and Europe is very representative of the LallianSe action at the heart of health ecosystems", adds Julie Rachline, president of LallianSe

About:

VistaCare is a medical device that optimizes the physiological physico-chemical parameters necessary to accelerate the healing process allowing the treatment time of complex wounds to be halved. CE-marked, it is already used in several teaching hospitals.

VistaCare Medical is an innovative medtech company developing and commercializing medical devices for its unique wound management platform. Founded in 2010 by François Dufaÿ healthcare professional and entrepreneur, the startup began the development of VistaCare One in 2015 with its first seed financing round leading to the CE certification in 2018. Thierry Sarda joined the same year the company and he is today the CEO. VistaCare Medical head office is in Besançon employing today 12 people completed in 2022 with a new office in Liège to initiate its Digital R&D and commercialization expansion in Europe. VistaCare Medical has BPI Excellence label, Medical Startup Awards Medica 2015 and finalist Prix Gallien Med Startup 2019. More than 300 patients have been treated by VistaCare One in more than 30 hospitals in France.

Capital Grand Est is an independent regional private equity company approved by the AMF. Since 2012, Capital Grand Est team of 10 employees has accompanied more than 60 companies from the Grand-Est and Bourgogne Franche-Comté regions. With nearly 200 million euros in assets under management spread over 5 investment vehicles, Capital Grand Est is structuring capital transactions with different types of companies in the territory to accelerate their success.

It provides young innovative start-ups with venture funding. For more mature companies, it structures growth capital operations.

Noshaq is an investment fund with a portfolio of 470 companies, 80 of which are in the life sciences and a total of 700 million euros of means of action. Noshaq is the reference financial partner for the creation and development of companies with growth potential in the Liège region. Noshaq is positioned on specific investment themes, specifically at the level of life sciences and medtech. Noshaq pursues a direct investment strategy, but also through private partner funds in Belgium and Europe

Pioneer and initiator of the concept of life sciences integrator, LallianSe transforms innovations into economic success through the co-construction and execution of convincing equity stories. LallianSe contributes to better health with its coworking spaces immerged in hospitals, its dedicated events, and its Experts and Entrepreneurs in residence, specifically mobilized for each company.

BFC Croissance Innovation is the capital investment subsidiary of Banque Populaire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, acting to support new companies' ventures, funding innovation, capital development and company transfer. Our goal is to support entrepreneurs in Bourgogne Franche-Comté and Pays de l'Ain with whom we share common values with a long-term follow-up as minority shareholder.

WiSEED is the leader and pioneer of crowdfunding in France. As specialist in digital investment, WiSEED offers investors a diversified and efficient portfolio, invested in the real economy, and offers businesses fast, flexible, and innovative financing solutions.

WiSEED funds meaningful and value-creating projects in the environmental, real estate, renewable energy, digital, health, food, secondary and tertiary sectors through its expertise and strong collection capacity.

Crédit Agricole Régions Investissement (Carvest) is the subsidiary of 11 Crédit Agricole Regional Banks in the greater central-eastern region (including Crédit Agricole Champagne Bourgogne). Carvest supports (i) companies in their funds raising, in capital development stage and company transfer as well as (ii) young innovative SME's with a high growth potential. With minority share, fully engaged, Carvest is managing more than 300 M€ in 140 regional companies. Carvest is gathering a team of experts and investment professionals in Regions (Lyon, Orléans, Dijon, Strasbourg, and Reims).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005402/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Bien Commun Advisory Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt ac.dudicourt@bcadvisory.fr +33.6.47.90.28.30