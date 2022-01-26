

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.11 billion, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $0.71 billion, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 billion or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.9% to $6.16 billion from $4.50 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.11 Bln. vs. $0.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $6.16 Bln vs. $4.50 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FREEPORT-MCMORAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de