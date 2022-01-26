Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - Canada Computational Unlimited Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (the "Company", "CCU.ai" or "SATO") is pleased to announce that it has increased its hashrate by 269% from 63.65 PH/s to 235 PH/s in the month of December from the previous year. Furthermore, the Company has increased CAPEX expenditures which represent an investment of over $4M in current and future infrastructure.

Key Highlights

231% , year over year, increase of estimated CAPEX expenditures representing a significant investment

, year over year, increase of estimated CAPEX expenditures representing a significant investment 269% increase in hashrate from 63.65 PH/s as at December 31, 2020 to 235 PH/s as at December 31, 2021

increase in hashrate from 63.65 PH/s as at December 31, 2020 to as at December 31, 2021 220% increase of year over year estimated revenues

increase of year over year estimated revenues 492 BTC minted since the beginning of our operations back in 2017

minted since the beginning of our operations back in 2017 57 ETH minted in 2021

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) which SATO is a member of, just reported on its 2021 (Q4) survey that all its members (which account for 46% of the total bitcoin mining network) are now utilizing 66% sustainable power mix in their operations. The data indicates that the global mining industry's technological efficiency grew by 9% from Q3 to 19.3 petahash per MW. SATO uses 100% renewable energy as it continues to increase its PH/s and contribute to the network.

Romain Nouzareth, CEO and Chairman of CCU.ai, commented, "The recent findings and our investment in infrastructure demonstrate that we are continuing to hit our targets and building shareholder value. The fact we were able to navigate through all the market volatility and stay on track, is a testament to our team and determination, and of course our shareholders and their confidence and support. I look forward to this next quarter as we continue to ramp up our operations and reinforce that SATO leads with efficiency and transparency."

For complete comparables of the miners index please visit minersindex.ccu.ai.

On behalf of the board,

Romain Nouzareth,

CCU.ai CEO and Chairman

About CCU.ai

CCU.ai operates a state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of stable, eco-friendly energy. The company's high-density calculation centers are built for high-grade cryptocurrency mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, CCU.ai is led by technology entrepreneurs, electricity and ventilation experts, network specialists, and Canadian industrialists. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Québec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth.

For additional information, please contact:

Caroline Klukowski,

Tel: 604.260.5490

ir@ccu.ai

Full Disclaimer https://www.ccu.ai/documents/disclaimer.html

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111705