Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Ad-hoc und eine gewaltige Kurschance!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2022 | 14:41
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Real People Investment Holdings Limited changes its name to Evolution Credit Limited

Real People Investment Holdings Limited (the "Company") has changed its name to Evolution Credit Limited.

In connection with the Company's name change, the Real People group will rebrand its Real People Home Improvement Finance business to Evolution Finance and Real People Life will become Evolution Life. The rebranding will not include the debt collection business DMC Debt Management.

The Company's NOK Bonds with ISIN NO0010689342 and SEK Bonds with ISIN SE0005392560 admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Bond Market will continue to be traded under their existing short names RPIH NOK and RPIH SEK, respectively.

As from 28 January 2022, the address of the Company's web page will be www.evolution.za.com.

For further information, please contact:

Carmen Taylor, Head of Governance and Secretarial
+27 82 772 5481, carmen.taylor@evolution.za.com

Attachment

  • Real People Investment Holdings Limited - Press release re. name change (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ad719621-eddc-4c09-a29c-6924b688ad97)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.