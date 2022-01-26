Coinsmarkets: CoinsMarkets Upgrades Platform, Adds New Charting Tools

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New technologies are constantly improving the online financial services sphere, providing the necessary tools to properly analyze the markets and improve decision-making processes. With competition over clientele becoming more and more intense, one name stands out, thanks to its ability to innovate time and again. That is online brokerage brand ConisMarkets , which has recently announced an upgrade to its web based platform.

According to the company's spokesperson, Dennis Kamerow, CoinsMarkets has added vital charts, graphs and calculators, in order to make the experience smoother and more user-friendly. "We spend a lot of time talking to our customers,' explained Kamerow, "trying to understand how we can better the services we provide. In today's market environment, quick decision-making is often the key to success, and we know that these tools can assist by presenting a clear and accurate picture of the current situation at any time."

Keeping it simple

Among the new charting tools available now with CoinsMarkets, platform users can find calculators designated for digital tokens. These charts simplify the analysis of changes in value, negating any unnecessary information regarding speculations. This is of great importance when dealing with digital coins, which have been displaying enhanced volatility recently.

"There's no need to explain the importance of viable and accurate information, when it comes to building a financial strategy for this market," added Kamerow. "We want our clients to be as prepared as they can for any occurrence in this market. The graphic tools are just one step in the ladder we provide, so that our customers can reach higher. They come with superior infrastructure, fast order execution and, of course, a team of certified analysts and account managers, always at the customer's side."

About CoinsMarkets