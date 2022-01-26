Rafay Systems Announces Streamlined Operations for Virtual Machine-Based Applications on Kubernetes

Deploy and manage virtual machines and containerized apps on Kubernetes in a single, integrated solution with the Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafay Systems, the leading platform provider for Kubernetes Operations , today announced support for running both Virtual Machines (VMs) and containers on Kubernetes through its Kubernetes Operations Platform (KOP). To help enterprises that rely upon existing VM-based workloads, Rafay accelerates application modernization and increases operational efficiency for legacy applications by empowering enterprises to deploy, manage and operate containerized and VM-based applications within one platform.

Start running VMs on Kubernetes with Rafay today: https://rafay.co/start/

While containerization momentum is strong, the reality is that many applications may not be consumable as containers for a number of years. Companies need a unified operations and orchestration platform to deploy and operate VMs across data centers and cloud environments alongside containerized applications.

With Rafay's KOP, users can run legacy applications with the same underlying orchestration as cloud-native applications across a fleet of clusters that are distributed across cloud, data center and remote/edge environments. This eliminates the complexity of running two different modes of orchestration or having to completely re-architect legacy applications.

"By allowing users to deploy VMs and containers on a fleet of Kubernetes clusters via a single pane of glass, Rafay eliminates the operational headache of managing them separately," said Mohan Atreya, SVP Product and Solutions at Rafay Systems. "Offering enterprises this flexibility means Rafay is able to help organizations accelerate their modernization journey. Through our platform, users gain operational efficiency and simplicity in their deployment and operations."

The market demand for operating VMs and containers from a unified operations platform is growing as it can reduce costs by consolidating technology stacks. Rather than running separate sets of infrastructure for virtual machines and containerized applications, teams can centralize these stacks for common purposes. Additional savings can be realized from software and utility costs as VMs are migrated to Kubernetes, and from the potential to decrease the organization's infrastructure footprint.

Rafay's support for VMs includes the following unique features and benefits:

Streamlined Admin Experience: Simply select the virtualization managed add-on in a cluster blueprint and apply it to a fleet of clusters. Rafay will automatically deploy the necessary virtualization components on the target clusters.

Simply select the virtualization managed add-on in a cluster blueprint and apply it to a fleet of clusters. Rafay will automatically deploy the necessary virtualization components on the target clusters. Standardization and Consistency: Including the virtualization add-on as part of a cluster blueprint enables organizations to achieve standardization and consistency across a fleet of clusters.

Including the virtualization add-on as part of a cluster blueprint enables organizations to achieve standardization and consistency across a fleet of clusters. VM Wizard: Application owners do not have to deal with a Kubernetes learning curve. They simply provide the ISO image for their VMs and use the Rafay-provided VM Wizard to configure, deploy and operate VMs on Kubernetes.

Application owners do not have to deal with a Kubernetes learning curve. They simply provide the ISO image for their VMs and use the Rafay-provided VM Wizard to configure, deploy and operate VMs on Kubernetes. Multi-Cluster Deployments: Application operators can use Rafay's sophisticated, multi-cluster placement policies to deploy and operate VMs across a fleet of remote Kubernetes clusters in a single operation.

Application operators can use Rafay's sophisticated, multi-cluster placement policies to deploy and operate VMs across a fleet of remote Kubernetes clusters in a single operation. Integrated Monitoring and Secure Remote Diagnostics: The status and health of VMs deployed across a fleet of clusters is centrally monitored, and generates alerts and notifies administrators if there are operational issues. Application operators can remotely diagnose and repair operational issues with their VMs operating on remote clusters behind firewalls.

Learn more about running virtualized workloads on Rafay's Kubernetes Operations Platform: https://docs.rafay.co/workloads/vm_wizard/

About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems offers the industry's first Kubernetes Operations Platform to help enterprises maximize the value of containerized applications that deliver today's business innovation. With Rafay, platform teams can operate modern application infrastructure at scale across public clouds, data centers, and the Edge. Deploying apps across multiple environments is streamlined, and enterprise-grade control and governance to application deployment workflows are offered through a single, unified platform. This breakthrough approach brings a new and much-needed operations mindset to the increasingly outdated Kubernetes Management market. With the Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform, platform teams enjoy centralized visibility, management and automation across once disparate processes and systems, resulting in the improved delivery of modern applications. Rafay's growing customer roster includes clients such as Verizon, SonicWall and Guardant Health. For more information, please visit www.rafay.co .

