Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - PRIMED Medical Products is proud to acknowledge our recent selection on Alberta's Top Employer list for 2022. Alberta's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes Alberta's leaders of industry that offer extraordinary places to work.

Award recipients are selected based on criteria that evaluates workplace and work atmosphere, compensation, leadership development, and community involvement. Despite ongoing challenges of COVID-19, PRIMED continues to achieve excellence in these categories and is grateful to be recognized as an Alberta Top Employer for a fourth consecutive year.

PRIMED is a leading manufacturer and supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE). They offer their employees a sense of purpose and are committed to investing in ongoing employee development. Along with a full suite of customary benefits, PRIMED offers subsidies for job-related education, subsides for professional accreditation, and bonuses for some course completion. PRIMED employees receive paid time off to volunteer and give back to the community. PRIMED is also active in supporting the development of the next generation. Through academic scholarships for children of employees, as well as co-op placements, paid internships, and summer employment for new graduates, PRIMED is helping pave the path for Alberta's future leaders.

The pandemic has had a significant and direct impact on PRIMED which has caused them to practice their agility and ramp up production significantly. They supported the nation by delivering just short of a billion face masks into Canada during the pandemic, 1.5 billion examination gloves, and hundreds of millions of isolation gowns. "All of this required a heroic effort on the part of our entire staff," says president and CEO David Welsh. "We've never lived our purpose to a fuller extent than we did during COVID-19."

Taylor Davis, who worked for eight years managing the face mask category, holds pride in what the company was able to do for the nation during a time of need. "We always knew the value of our products," says Davis, "but it was incredibly rewarding to know we were helping keep health-care facilities functioning at such a critical time."

Despite the impacts of COVID-19 and the increased workload, PRIMED remained focused on employee safety and wellbeing. PRIMED equipped employees with the proper resources to continue to supply the global healthcare market during the work from home mandate. PRIMED also took additional measures to ensure employees were engaged and well connected. "Even during the pandemic, we've made sure we had a team activity every month," says Welsh. "We want this to be a place where people love to come to work."

PRIMED's business structure has been implemented with its employees in mind. By offering a wealth of growth opportunities and a sense of belonging, PRIMED is proud of its engaged team and continues to be an Alberta employer of choice.

About PRIMED:

Established in 1995, PRIMED Medical Products is a dynamic, global manufacturer specializing in high-quality medical products. With wholly owned and operated manufacturing facilities, robust research and development, and a global sales network, PRIMED Medical Products is one of the fastest growing international manufacturers of high-quality medical products, offering branded, co-branded, and private label products and services to its customers and international partners.

About Alberta's Top Employers:

First published in 2006, Alberta's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the Alberta employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated on eight criteria: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. Learn more at CanadasTop100.com/alberta

