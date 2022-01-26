Here Come the Brides: 'Say Yes to The Dress Arabia' arrives on STARZPLAY, in partnership with Discovery

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STARZPLAY, the leading SVOD service in the MENA region, partners with Discovery to present its 'Original', Say Yes to the Dress Arabia, available to stream exclusively from Feb. 11, 2022, with two episodes released each week.

The show, a STARZPLAY Original, is coming to the Middle East for the first time and gives brides from the region a once-in-lifetime opportunity to feature on the show and find their perfect wedding dress.

The Arabian edition is the 25th local spin-off of the popular series featuring 20 brides from various cultural backgrounds, ranging in age from 23 to 50, all in search for their dream wedding dress.

Shot at the Hazar Haute Couture in Dubai which houses an unrivalled collection of bridal dresses that perfectly accommodated the bridal budgets ranging from $615 to $14,000.

The show captures the emotional journeys of brides-to-be, bundled with the show's trademark fun family drama, as each loved one holds their own opinion on the dress. Hosted by renowned Lebanese celebrity stylist, Khalil Zein, an expert and in-demand stylist in the Arab world, Khalil has dressed many celebrities from across the region, including Haifa Wehbe, Nancy Ajram and more.

Khalil Zein said: "It is an honour to be part of a show with such an iconic legacy and it brings me great pride to be part its first regional appearance. The process of helping the brides, from different backgrounds, was a fruitful challenge. I am very excited for the viewers to watch what we worked so hard to put together."

Khaled Benchouche, STARZPLAY SVP of Programming & Acquisitions said: "The addition of Say Yes to the Dress Arabia to our content portfolio reflects STARZPLAY's commitment to bring quality content to our local audience. The series underlines STARZPLAY's focus on delivering world-class homegrown content with regional relevance, and we are proud to add it to our library of STARZPLAY Original shows."

Anouska Widdess, Discovery Communications Senior Director of TLC & Channel Operations added: "TLC's Say Yes to The Dress is one of Discovery's most beloved global franchises, having gained a cult following worldwide. We are proud to be partnering with STARZPLAY to finally bring the region its own edition, especially since MENA is famous for having some of the most glamorous weddings and brides."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1734588/STARZPLAY_Say_Yes_to_the_Dress_Arabia.jpg