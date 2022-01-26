Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 26
[26.01.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.01.22
|IE000LZC9NM0
|20,296,840.00
|USD
|115,700
|167,256,550.82
|8.2405
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.01.22
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,478,150.00
|EUR
|0
|51,445,716.18
|9.3911
