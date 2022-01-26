Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.01.2022
PR Newswire
26.01.2022 | 15:40
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2021

PR Newswire

London, January 26

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

26 January 2022

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2021

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8734

