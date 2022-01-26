castLabs Inc.: castLabs and Lemonade.TV+ work together to transform the way people view interactive movie experiences

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- castLabs , secured digital video delivery solutions provider, and Lemonade.TV+, the only interactive platform where fans can view their favorite films in immersive audio while interacting live and enjoying shopping experience, announced that they have been working together to bring fan engagement to an entirely new level.

Lemonade.TV+ was looking for a reputable solution for a digital rights management (DRM) licensing service and a video playback software for an easy-to-use technology that allows viewers to engage using their home devices. castLabs' DRMtoday solution meets strict studio security requirements and offers a multi-DRM solution that simplifies the protection of video content and delivery. Their needs also required video playback to deliver DRM encrypted adaptive bitrate streaming content for which they picked castLabs' own PRESTOplay software development kits (SDKs), pre-integrated with DRMtoday. PRESTOplay supports the latest player features and standards across multiple platforms, such as Android devices and Android TV, iOS devices and Apple TV, HTML5 platforms including browsers, Windows/macOS desktops, game consoles, and TVs.

"Lemondate.TV+ features exclusive SoundFi audio technology, a cutting-edge 3D spatial audio format offering fans the experience of binaural audio at home just with a pair of headphones. As we work together with castLabs, we can allow fans to enjoy securely screening films while shopping curated merchandise and interact live with the host, without being redirected from the viewing experience," shared Chris Anastas, CEO at SoundFi.

"We pride ourselves in providing very flexible and customizable solutions for our clients by employing publicly available specs for transparency and it gives our customers open access to all the tools they need," shared Michael Stattmann, CEO and founder at castLabs. "Working with Lemonade.TV+ starting from the beginning of their journey has allowed us to provide the technology to a great business concept and grow together as they rolled out the most immersive interactive movie experience in the world."

castLabs' solution together with Lemondate.TV+'s offering augment each other to transform the way people view interactive movie experience with unique features. There are a lot of growth opportunities in the market and having the scalable DRMtoday solution from castLabs supports Lemonade.TV+ in their expansion. Start your free trial here .

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide to easily enable premium movie, TV, and audio distribution. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver high-quality video experiences through protected content playback over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms. castLabs solutions include DRMtoday DRM and CAS licensing, PRESTOplay cross-platform player SDKs, Video Toolkit cloud encoding, Widevine certification, and expert technical consulting.

About Lemonade.TV+ ( Powered by SoundFi)

Lemonade.TV+ is Lemonade.tv's premium offering. Powered by SoundFi's spatial audio technology, the platform provides an exclusive streaming universe where fans can experience binaural audio, interact with other fans and artists, watch exclusive behind the scenes interviews, purchase limited edition merchandise and more. Housed in the Lemonade.tv ecosystem, this dual platform offers fans one comprehensive destination to stream, shop and connect. For more, visit www.Lemonade.TV/plus.

About SoundFi

SoundFi delivers headphone-dedicated spatial sound for the ultimate entertainment experience. Founded in 2014 by Chris Anastas, SoundFi's unique fingerprint lies in the omni-binaural sound capture process for both live and recorded content. Accessible on any personal mobile or laptop device, the SoundFi audio experience is headphone-agnostic. SoundFi technology offered via the SoundFi app in cinema optimizes language offerings, provides accessibility solutions for the hearing impaired and is available on both iOS and Android. SoundFi will be powering the Lemonade.tv+ platform with virtual concerts, movies, music and other forms of premium entertainment. For more, visit www.SoundFi.me.