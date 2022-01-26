Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kudelski IoT Security Labs employs decades of hardware and software testing expertise

to certifiy the security of the Yealink VP59, ensuring customers that their communications are private and secure.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix (AZ), USA and Xiamen, China - January 26, 2022 - Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, and Yealink (Stock Code: 300628), a leading global unified communications (UC) provider, announced that Kudelski IoT Security Labs successfully completed advanced security testing of Yealink VP59, the company's flagship smart video phone, enabling Yealink to get the product officially certified as a Zoom Phone Appliance, Yealink VP59 provides Zoom Phone and Meetings capabilities, enabling users to collaborate effortlessly and securely with premium video, audio, and content sharing features. With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the massive shift toward a distributed workforce and video conferencing platforms, large amounts of confidential and proprietary information are now being shared by corporations, schools and government entities online. Their popularity has also created a boon for device manufacturers like Yealink who are integrating popular services like Zoom into their hardware, but this also creates potential new security gaps that platform providers want to prevent. Kudelski IoT helps companies like Yealink evaluate the security of their new products, giving them the expert security advice and documentation they need to pass the certification requirements of major video collaboration platform providers. This ensures that user privacy, the manufacturers' reputation and the platform provider's integrity are all protected. 'Ensuring the security of our unified communications solutions is essential to achieving platform certification for services like Zoom so we can offer their rich collaboration features as part of our innovative products,' said Alvin Liao, Vice President of Products at Yealink. 'Security is a top priority for Yealink and successfully achieving Zoom certification was critical to our success. Kudelski IoT's 30 years of experience in end-to-end security gave us the confirmation we needed that our products are engineered for a high level of security and that our customers can communicate freely and privately using our advanced UC technologies.' When working with device manufacturers integrating popular communication platform like Zoom, Kudelski IoT evaluates the hardening of the device against hacking as well as the security of the device's software stack, thereby preventing both local and remote attacks. This ensures the device is safe to connect to corporate, government and home networks. In addition, Kudelski verifies the security of the device's firmware update mechanism (FOTA) in order to ensure it remains secure throughout its entire lifecycle. 'Protection of confidential online video and voice communications requires both the platform and any device connecting to that platform to be secure,' said Joel Conus, VP of Kudelski IoT Security Labs. 'Our work evaluating devices like the VP59 ensures the security and integrity of the total end-to-end solution, giving all participants in the value chain confidence that they are offering the most secure products and services possible.' Any consumer or B2B hardware company seeking security design, evaluation or certification can work with Kudelski IoT to improve their security posture and ensure their long-term success. About Kudelski IOT Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com. About Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT. NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles. Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com. About Yealink Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a global brand that specializes in video conferencing, voice communications and collaboration solutions with best-in-class quality, innovative technology and user-friendly experience. As one of the best providers in more than 140 countries and regions, Yealink ranks No.1 in the global market share of SIP phone shipments (Global IP Desktop Phone Growth Excellence Leadership Award Report, Frost & Sullivan, 2018). For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com. 