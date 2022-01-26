The ESG Hub includes companies which engage in ESG Reporting

Sustainability is central to Artnet's business and guides activities relating to the environment, the community, and stakeholders

Siemens Energy AG and Lufthansa AG also among those included

Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art online-only sales, is pleased to announce that it has joined the new Deutsche Börse ESG Visibility Hub.

Investors increasingly expect transparency from companies with regard to sustainability. A high level of disclosure and comprehensible reporting enables ESG-related data (ESG translates to Environment, Society, Governance) to be included in investment decisions with the aim of lowering the risks and positive impact of an investment.

Artnet AG has been a pioneer within the art market for over 30 years. By engaging with ESG reporting and initiatives, Artnet continues its ethos of spearheading positive change and sustainable business practices. Artnet strives to continuously offer an environment where its employees, customers, and stakeholders can do what they love in a sustainable way. Furthermore, Artnet values its role in assisting clients in engaging with fine art and collectibles. Whether Artnet's clients are researching, evaluating, buying, or selling art, they count on the Company to understand both the cultural and commercial value of art and to ensure the responsible sale of their fine and decorative art in a transparent, efficient, and sustainable way. "Fine art and culture define us as individuals and nations and thus remain central to Artnet's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. It guides Artnet's activities relating to the environment, the community, and stakeholders," says Artnet CEO Jacob Pabst.

In 2020, Artnet adopted a CSR strategy, defined key areas of responsibility, and set concrete goals for 2025. The CSR strategy is based on its vision for a more sustainable art business, corporate responsibility and social engagement.

Please find the Deutsche Börse ESG Hub here: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/en/corporate-sustainability-disclosures

Click through for Artnet's page within the ESG Hub: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/artnet-ag/sustainabilities

