Sim Aulakh, the founder of EstablishCred, said:

"Customers can make or break your business, and hence, majority of businesses market themselves without any notoriety in their target market and hence these customers seem to overlook these growing businesses due to a lack of credibility and outreach. Therefore, it is important that we work in close collaboration with such enterprises to deliver value-based products and services that build a strong environment and demand for these startups."

EstablishCred will challenge the status quo by offering holistic and integrated solutions. To date, lead generation, promotion, communication, brand recognition, advertising and others were watertight compartments. The new mindset seeks to establish a more personalized, powerful strategy for messaging and building connections. The primary agenda for EstablishCred is to capitalize on content optimization and Influencer Marketing.

In paving the way for the marketing resolution, EstablishCred intends to render bundled solutions to better serve its customer base. One of these is to synergise LinkedIn and email marketing to build a multi-channel approach for B2B industries. EstablishCred plans to begin by seeking out appropriate connections through the social media platform and using the power of cold emailing to probe their offerings, newsletters, deals and discounts.





Commenting on the move, Sim Aulakh continued:

"Audiences need to know of the existence, culture, perspectives and offerings of the new-age startups. They are not bound by traditional silos, are mouldable, and can quickly adapt to the updated expectations of customer interaction. Accordingly, podcasting has turned out to be a great avenue. In this regard, EstablishCred will groom the clients into carving their brand into 'content of interest'."

The company aims to build oratory skills, depth of discussion, insights, culture and perspective. These five shall come together and offer excellent engagement for the listeners and audiences.

EstablishCred is also now actively targeting knowledge graphs and Wikipedia pages for founders of these enterprising startups. The challenge of assimilating all the available information and converting them into a comprehensive dataset has put startups in the backseat for the longest time. This way, EstablishCred plans to bring prominent visibility within Google search results.

About EstablishCred

EstablishCred is a boutique, communications and full-service digital agency. The company specialises in blending the varied avenues of public relations, social media management, business networking and influencer marketing to increase brand awareness which ultimately helps elevate reach and revenue.

