

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite data showing a larger than expected increase in U.S. crude inventories last week, crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday as prices climbed up amid rising geopolitical tensions.



U.S. President Joe Biden has warned Moscow of damaging sanctions, including measures personally targeting President Vladmir Putin, if Russia invades Ukraine.



Meanwhile, in the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates is reportedly looking to upgrade its defensive capabilities following the missile and drone attacks on the UAE by Houthi rebels over the past two weeks.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $1.75 or about 2% at $87.35 a barrel, the highest settlement since October 2014.



Brent crude futures are up $1.22 or nearly 1.4% at 88.40 a barrel.



Data released by U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude inventories increased by 2.4 million barrels last week, as against forecasts for a 728,000-barrel decline.



Gasoline stockpiles rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week ended January 21. However, the increase was smaller than the expected rise of about 2.5 million barrels.



The distillates inventories were down 2.8 million last week, more than twice the expected decline.



A report released by the American Petroleum Institure (API) late Tuesday showed crude stocks dropped by 872,000 barrels for the week ending January 21, against an expected decline of about 400,000 barrels.







