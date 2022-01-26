RedChip Partners with Benzinga to Host Exclusive Small-Cap CEO Interview Series on January 28

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / RedChip Companies, Inc., an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies, is pleased to announce its partnership with Benzinga to host an exclusive series of CEO interviews on January 28, beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET.

The RedChip-Benzinga All Access event will feature interviews with senior executives from eight small-cap companies. Thousands of investors are expected to participate.

"We are excited to partner with Benzinga, a true leader in financial news media, for this exclusive event," commented Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "Benzinga attracts more than 25 million readers a month and has a proven track record of delivering market-moving news. We look forward to sharing insights into some of the top small-cap stocks with their audience on January 28."

Presenting companies at the RedChip-Benzinga event range across a broad spectrum of industries and sectors, including healthcare, technology, decentralized finance, gaming, and more.

"The Benzinga All Access show has proven to be a great way for companies to connect with potential investors," said Spencer Israel, executive producer of Benzinga TV and host of All Access. "We are excited for RedChip to be a part of our show."

Interview Schedule:

Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) (9:20 a.m. ET)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) (9:40 a.m. ET)

DeFi Technologies (OTC PINK:DEFTF)(NEO:DEFI) (10:00 a.m. ET)

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) (10:20 a.m. ET)

Reklaim (MYIDF) (10:40 a.m. ET)

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) (11:00 a.m. ET)

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) (11:20 a.m. ET)

NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) (11:40 a.m. ET)

To pre-register, visit https://www.redchip.com/assets/benzinga_conferences_registration.

To watch this free event, please visit https://youtu.be/A4B1Yby2ZZI.

About RedChip Companies, Inc.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

407-644-4256

dave@redchip.com

