

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $770.1 million, or $3.00 per share. This compares with $604.2 million, or $2.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $865.9 million or $3.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.0% to $2.07 billion from $1.63 billion last year.



