Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. To Announce Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on February 2, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) anticipates issuing its 2022 first quarter earnings results Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on February 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011, then enter participant code 261459. Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com at the Investor Relations tab or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/44273. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 44273. An audio archive can be accessed through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com on the Investor Relations tab or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/44273.

As a reminder, the Company will also host a virtual Annual Shareholder's meeting on February 2, 2022 at 11 AM (EST). Due to public health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held solely by means of remote communication, in a "virtual only" format. Shareholders can access the 2022 Annual Meeting by either: (i) going to www.patriottrans.com, clicking the Investor Relations tab, and then clicking the link titled "2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting"; (ii) directly clicking the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87017441940?pwd=ODRsZnpuNFhiNjRwK2lsQ2hmWDBjQT09 or (iii) dialing in to +1-301-715-8592, meeting ID 870 1744 1940, passcode 440557. The 2022 Annual Meeting will be conducted in accordance with the Rules of Conduct filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business through its wholly owned subsidiary Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. The business consists of hauling liquid and dry bulk commodities throughout the southeastern United States.

CONTACT:

Matt McNulty

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

904/858-9100

SOURCE: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685708/Patriot-Transportation-Holding-Inc-To-Announce-Results-for-the-First-Quarter-of-Fiscal-Year-2022-on-February-2-2022