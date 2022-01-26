

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $501 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $280 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of $543 million or $2.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $3.12 billion from $2.62 billion last year.



Seagate Technology PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $501 Mln. vs. $280 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.23 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.12 Bln vs. $2.62 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.80 - $2.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.75 - $3.05 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de