

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) said that its operational performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 exceeded its expectations.



In particular, the Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment as well as Supply & Trading performed far better towards year end than assumed. Overall, this resulted in an outperformance of the outlook for fiscal 2021, based on preliminary figures from the ongoing year-end closing process.



The company reported preliminary adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2021 of 3.65 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 3.00 billion euros to 3.40 billion euros.



Annual adjusted net income was 1.57 billion euros compared to the prior estimation of 1.05 billion euros to 1.40 billion euros.







