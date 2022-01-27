- (PLX AI) - Xvivo Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK 1.4 million.
- • Q4 net income SEK 12.2 million vs. estimate SEK 17 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 0.42
|07:56
|XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO Presents Report on Operations 2021
|GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)Year ends on strong quarterFourth quarter 2021 (October 1 - December 31)• Net sales amounted to...
|07:40
|Xvivo Q4 EBIT SEK -8.3 Million vs. Estimate SEK 6.5 Million
|Fr
|XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO's Kidney Assist Transport Receives 510(k) Clearance by US FDA, Which Is XVIVO's First Regulatory Cleared Product for Abdominal Transplantation in the US
|GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) Today XVIVO proudly announces that the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted clearance...
|12.01.
|XVIVO Perfusion AB: Conference Call on Report on Operations 2021
|GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the Report on operations...
|11.01.
|XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO's Innovative Preservation Technology Used in the World's First Ever Successful Heart Xenotransplantation (Pig to Human)
|GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)On January 7, 2022, the world's first ever successful pig to human heart transplantation took place...
