Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|17/01/2022
|FR0010309096
28
36.40
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|18/01/2022
|FR0010309096
30
36.20
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|20/01/2022
|FR0010309096
9
36.80
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
67
36.36
|Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|Identification code of Investment Services Provider
Day/time of transaction (CET)
|Identification code of financial instrument
Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|17/01/2022 09:02:51
FR0010309096
36.40
EUR
28
XPAR
00292196798EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
18/01/2022 13:03:28
FR0010309096
36.20
EUR
30
XPAR
00292417297EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
20/01/2022 10:14:23
FR0010309096
36.80
EUR
9
XPAR
00292766669EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
