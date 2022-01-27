Anzeige
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
27.01.2022
Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration and Increase

PR Newswire

London, January 26

27 January 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Dividend Declaration and Increase

Picton today announces an increased interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021, of 0.875 pence per share.

This reflects a 2.9% uplift on the preceding quarter's dividend of 0.85 pence per share and reinstates the dividend back to its pre-pandemic level.

The dividend timetable is set out below:

Ex-Dividend Date - 3 February 2022
Record Date - 4 February 2022
Pay Date - 28 February 2022

The dividend of 0.875 pence per share will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

For further information:

Tavistock
Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton
Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £790 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2021).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

ENDS

