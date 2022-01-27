- (PLX AI) - Orexo Q4 revenue SEK 144 million vs. estimate SEK 140 million.
- • Q4 EBITDA SEK -48.5 million vs. estimate SEK -40 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK -1.92
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:04
|Orexo Q4 2021, incl. Full Year Report
|UPPSALA, Sweden, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Ready to capitalize on a strong foundation
Q4 2021 highlights
Total net revenues of SEK 144.0 m (159.2) Net earnings of SEK -66.0...
► Artikel lesen
|08:10
|Orexo Q4 EBIT SEK -64.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK -51 Million
|(PLX AI) - Orexo Q4 revenue SEK 144 million vs. estimate SEK 140 million.• Q4 EBITDA SEK -48.5 million vs. estimate SEK -40 million• Q4 EPS SEK -1.92
► Artikel lesen
|20.01.
|OREXO: Invitation to presentation of the Q4 Interim Report, on January 27 at 2 pm CET
|22.12.21
|OREXO: Robert Rönn, SVP and Head of R&D: "My vision is to develop several new drugs based on amorphOX"
|07.12.21
|Orexo unveils nasal EpiPen rival, sets sights on 2022 clinical trial
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|OREXO AB
|2,808
|0,00 %