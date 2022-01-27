- (PLX AI) - Dometic Q4 revenue SEK 5,542 million vs. estimate SEK 5,311 million.
- • Q4 EBITDA SEK 771 million
- • Q4 EBIT SEK 470 million vs. estimate SEK 416 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 0.62
