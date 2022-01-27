

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson plc (HMSO.L), on Thursday, said it now projects FY21 adjusted earnings to be in the range of £75 million - £80 million, ahead of the minimum of £60 million previously indicated.



The company noted that gross rental income was ahead of expectations across the Group's managed portfolio, whilst Value Retail delivered a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter performance.



UK sales remained strong around Christmas, at 97% of 2019 levels in November and 93% in December; sales in France were 92% of 2019 levels in November and 93% in December.



Footfall at Value Retail in the fourth quarter was just under 90% of comparable 2019 levels, with brand sales approaching 95%, and spend per visit marginally ahead.



Group rent collections for fiscal 2020 stood at 97% of billable rent; while fiscal 2021 collections are at 88%. Meanwhile, Q1 22 collections to date are at 74% of billable rent.







