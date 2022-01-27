EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares



27.01.2022 / 08:45





Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 26.01.2022

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares

26.01.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 26.01.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* ** XSTO 404,726 10.40 4,207,725.35 XHEL 347,106 10.40 3,610,423.06 CEUX 364,609 10.40 3,791,331.30 AQEU 33,582 10.40 349,340.41 TQEX 14,790 10.40 153,795.91 XCSE 60,585 10.40 630,233.63 Total 1,225,398 10.40 12,742,849.66

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.4515 and DKK to EUR 7.4418

** Rounded to two decimals

On 20 October 2021, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 2.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 17,236,429 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8288Z_1-2022-1-27.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

End of Media Release

