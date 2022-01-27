Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.01.2022 | 08:53
70 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Storskogen Group AB is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (42/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Storskogen Group
AB to trading with effect from 2022-01-28. Last day of trading is set to
2025-11-19. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038964
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
