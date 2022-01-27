

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) said the Group returned to profitability in its first half period with improving venues performance in Grosvenor, Mecca and Enracha through first quarter and into second quarter. The digital business grew revenues 7% during the period. Due to the restrictions imposed by current bank debt covenant waivers, the Board has not proposed an interim dividend.



For the six months ended 31 December 2021, underlying operating profit was 24.1 million pounds compared to a loss of 41.2 million pounds, prior year. Underlying profit per share was 3.0 pence compared to a loss of 9.5 pence.



Pretax profit was 102.1 million pounds compared to a loss of 59.4 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 17.4 pence compared to a loss of 12.2 pence.



Revenue from continuing operations increased to 333.7 million pounds from 177.6 million pounds, previous year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de