

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) reported that its first quarter total revenue increased 16.5% to 373.9 million pounds on a constant currency basis, or up 14.0% reported from last year. The Group said GB led this growth, delivering revenue growth of 17.1%, with the At-Home channel continuing to grow and Out-of-Home recovering in line with expectations in October and November.



Simon Litherland, Chief Executive, said: 'We have continued to see strong demand for our portfolio of trusted family favourite brands across all channels and markets, helping us deliver strong year-on-year revenue growth of 16.5% in the first quarter.'







