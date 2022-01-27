- (PLX AI) - Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR 470 million vs. estimate EUR 547 million
- • Q4 revenue EUR 2,673 million vs. estimate EUR 2,555 million
- • Q4 pretax profit EUR 420 million
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 461 million vs. estimate EUR 417 million
- • Q4 net income EUR 340 million
- • Q4 EPS EUR 0.63
- • Q4 EBIT EUR 415 million
- • Says aims to start negotiations with striking workers as soon as possible and "look for solutions together" for "mutually beneficial outcomes" to prosper well into the 2030s
- • During the strike we have been serving our customers from our mills outside Finland as much as possible, company says
- • At this point in time, we are not disclosing estimates of the economic impact of the strike: UPM
