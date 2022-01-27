

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo plc (RCDO.L), on Thursday, said it has continued to trade in line with the Board's expectations, with a good level of new orders and a strong cash performance in the six months to 31 December 2021 period.



Order intake was at £210 million, up 16% versus last year, and up 23% on the six months to 30 June 2021, a growth of 18% and 23%, respectively on a constant currency basis. The order book at 31 December 2021 was in excess of £310 million, compared to £294 million at 30 June 2021 and £318 million at 31 December 2020.



At 31 December 2021, net debt was £39 million compared to £47 million at 30 June 2021 and £50 million at 31 December 2020. Excluding specific adjusting items, the business has generated a net cash inflow of £16 million in the period.



Graham Ritchie, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are pleased with the progress that we made in the first half-year of trading, particularly the increase in order intake and the strong cash generation to enable ongoing investment for growth. Our half-year results are in line with our expectations, and although we are seeing continued momentum in the second half, we remain cautiously optimistic as economic uncertainties remain.'







