

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group PLC (NCC.L) on Thursday reported profit before taxation of 8.4 million pounds or 1.9p per basic share in the first six months, lower than 9.7 million pounds or 2.4p per share in the same period a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, basic EPS was 4.4p compared with 4.5p last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), on an adjusted basis, however, increased to 26.1 million pounds from 25.4 million pounds a year ago.



Revenue for the first half rose to 150.1 million pounds from 135.6 million pounds in the prior-year period, driven by the acquisition of Iron Mountain's Intellectual Property Management (IPM) business.



The group declared an interim dividend of 1.5p per share, unchanged from last year, to be paid on March 4, to shareholders on the register at the close of business on February 18.



Looking forward, the company said it anticipates a strong H2 2022 leading to full-year outturn to be in line with expectations. NCC further noted that H2 2022 trading to date is currently in line with expectations following sales order momentum in December and January.







