Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 211.8448

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 524948

CODE: MSED LN

ISIN: LU0908501215

ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN

