Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
Dow Jones News
Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNO LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.7416

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6955144

CODE: CRNO LN

ISIN: LU1829218582

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1829218582 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CRNO LN 
Sequence No.:  139232 
EQS News ID:  1273505 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273505&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2022 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

