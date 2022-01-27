Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PK7M ISIN: SE0012673291 Ticker-Symbol: MN2 
Frankfurt
27.01.22
08:01 Uhr
6,660 Euro
+0,180
+2,78 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENTICE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENTICE AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.01.2022 | 09:52
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mentice AB: Mentice's CEO Göran Malmberg to present the company's Year-end Report Q4 2021 at a webcast conference call on February 3rd at 9:30 CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC) announces that the company will present its year-end report via a webcast conference call with the opportunity for interested parties to ask questions to CEO Göran Malmberg and CFO Gunilla Andersson.

To register for the presentation of the Year-end Report Q4 for the period October - December 2021, which will be held on February 3rd at 09.30 CET, visit www.mentice.com/financial-reports-presentations.

The presentation will be held in English. Participants are advised to register at least a few minutes in advance.

For further information, please contact:
Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice
Email: goran.malmberg@mentice.com
Tel US: +1 (312) 860 5610
Tel Sweden: +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

Market place: Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm | Ticker symbol: MNTC
Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB, tel +46 8 528 00 399 e-post info@fnca.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/mentice-s-ceo-goran-malmberg-to-present-the-company-s-year-end-report-q4-2021-at-a-webcast-conferenc,c3490191

MENTICE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.