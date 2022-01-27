DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B

DEALING DATE: 26/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 82.036

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39637619

CODE: 500U

ISIN: LU1681049018

