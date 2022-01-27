DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMG LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2022 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.3689

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2595462

CODE: SEMG LN

ISIN: LU1900066033

ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMG LN Sequence No.: 139244 EQS News ID: 1273517 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2022 03:23 ET (08:23 GMT)