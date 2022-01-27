Hakluyt announces additional support for The Gurkha Welfare Trust

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewsire/ -- Hakluyt, the strategic advisory firm for corporations and investors, is proud to announce additional support for The Gurkha Welfare Trust, which provides financial, medical and development aid to Gurkha veterans, their families, and communities.

Hakluyt has worked with the Trust since 2001, and has employed two Gurkha veterans since 2004, Mahesh Rana and Lok Pun, both of whom have been integral members of the team. Now, Hakluyt will be providing an additional annual donation towards the Trust's palliative care work in Nepal.

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "The Gurkha Welfare Trust was one of Hakluyt's first philanthropic partners, and we are delighted to be strengthening the relationship more than two decades after it was established. The Trust does wonderful work supporting veterans in Nepal, and all of us at Hakluyt are extremely grateful to Mahesh and Lok for their huge contributions to the company."

Al Howard, CEO of The Gurkha Welfare Trust, commented: "Hakluyt's support has long made a significant difference to our work, helping us repay the debt of honour this country owes the Gurkhas, who have served the British Army with great distinction over many years. Today's announcement will help our expert medical team and home carers provide veterans in Nepal with comprehensive palliative care, and is most welcome. We look forward to continuing to build our association with Hakluyt."

