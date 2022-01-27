- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Bank shares rose 3% after fourth-quarter revenues beat expectations and the outlook was bullish.
- • Q4 revenues of EUR 5,900 million were significantly higher than the average estimate of EUR 5,570 million
- • Revenue growth of 7% in the core bank
- • Underlying costs were higher, but in line with expectations
- • CEO said Deutsche put "almost all of our transformation costs behind us" and targets return on tangible equity of 8% this year
- • The bank is expected to give more details on cost guidance at an investor day conference on March 10
DEUTSCHE BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de