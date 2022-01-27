COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation RBI € 500mn due 2028

27 January 2022

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

€ 500,000,000 6yr Mortgage Covered Bond due 2028

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS2435783613 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 0.125% due 26 January 2028 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank

Barclays Bank

BNP Paribas

ING

Mediobanca

Raiffeisen Bank International

