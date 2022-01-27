Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.01.2022
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
PR Newswire
27.01.2022
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation RBI € 500mn due 2028

PR Newswire

London, January 27

27 January 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

€ 500,000,000 6yr Mortgage Covered Bond due 2028

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:XS2435783613
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 500,000,000
Description:0.125% due 26 January 2028
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank
Barclays Bank
BNP Paribas
ING
Mediobanca
Raiffeisen Bank International

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2022 PR Newswire
