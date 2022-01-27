COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation RBI € 500mn due 2028
London, January 27
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
€ 500,000,000 6yr Mortgage Covered Bond due 2028
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS2435783613
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 500,000,000
|Description:
|0.125% due 26 January 2028
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank
Barclays Bank
BNP Paribas
ING
Mediobanca
Raiffeisen Bank International
