

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Deutsche Bank AG were gaining around 5 percent in German trading and 4 percent in pre-market activity on the NYSE after the banking major reported Thursday significantly higher fourth-quarter net profit on tax benefit and higher revenues. Pre-tax profit, meanwhile, declined on increased expenses.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to deliver 2022 targets and ambitions. The company said it is steadily increasing profitability, and positioned for sustainable revenue growth and further structural cost reductions.



Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'In 2021, we increased our net profit fourfold and delivered our best result in ten years while putting almost all of our expected transformation costs behind us. All four core businesses performed at or ahead of our plan.... Our transformation progress and financial performance in 2021 provide a strong step-off point to achieve our target of a return on tangible equity of 8 percent in 2022.'



For the fourth quarter, profit attributable to shareholders surged 184 percent to 145 million euros from last year's 51 million euros.



Net profit grew 67 percent year on year to 315 million euros, while profit before tax fell 53 percent from last year to 82 million euros.



The fourth-quarter tax benefit reflected a positive deferred tax asset valuation adjustment of 274 million euros resulting from the strong performance of Deutsche Bank's US operations.



In the Core Bank, which excludes the Capital Release Unit, profit before tax was 434 million euros, down 27 percent from last year. The Capital Release Unit reported a loss before tax of 352 million euros, compared to loss of 417 million euros in the prior year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 527 million euros, down 15 percent year on year. Adjusted core profit before tax was 860 million euros in the quarter, down 13 percent year on year.



Net revenues went up 8 percent to 5.90 billion euros from 5.45 billion euros a year ago.



In the fourth quarter, provision for credit losses was 254 million euros, up 1 percent from 251 million euros a year ago. Noninterest expenses rose 11 percent to 5.6 billion euros. The increase partly reflected a 17 percent rise in transformation-related effects.



Net revenues from the Corporate Bank were 1.4 billion euros, up 10 percent, the highest revenues of any quarter since the formation of the Corporate Bank in 2019.



Investment Bank net revenues were 1.9 billion euros, up 1 percent as a 14 percent decline in FIC revenues was offset by 29 percent growth in Origination & Advisory revenues.



Private Bank net revenues grew 4 percent to 2.0 billion euros, and Asset Management net revenues climbed 32 percent.



Further, the company noted that on January 26, it announced actions which would provide total capital distributions to shareholders of approximately 700 million euros. It is the first step towards the bank's previously announced commitment to return 5 billion euros of capital to shareholders over time.



The Management Board has decided to initiate a share repurchase programme of 300 million euros, to be completed in the first half of 2022. The company also intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting a cash dividend of 0.20 euro per share for the financial year 2021.



In Germany, Deutsche Bank shares were trading at 11.98 euros, up 4.9 percent.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 3.6 percent to trade at $13.40.







