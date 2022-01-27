

MAZDA CX-50



Plant seen from above

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Jan 27, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation began production of its brand-new Mazda CX-50 crossover SUV, targeted at the North American market, from January 18 at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc., a new plant jointly constructed with Toyota Motor Corporation in Huntsville, Alabama. The CX-50 is Mazda's first vehicle to be manufactured at the plant. Building on our sales network reforms and the provision of products satisfying the needs of local customers, as well as now beginning production for CX-50, we have renewed our determination to become a company that North American customers will keep choosing.Since 2016, Mazda has been engaged in initiatives to strengthen its sales area in the U.S. -- Mazda's most important market -- based on our Medium-Term Management Plan that spans from fiscal year ending March 2020 through to fiscal year ending March 2026. The efforts include upgrading dealerships to the next-generation, introducing sales finance, and reforming sales operations. In addition, we plan to launch in spring this year, the Mazda CX-50, which meets the lifestyle and needs of North American customers through its design that respectfully interacts with the outdoors, its strong and highly efficient powertrain in combination with an AWD system fitted across the board, and its high running stability off-road. With production kicking off at a new plant equipped with the latest technology developed through the shared knowledge of Toyota and Mazda, we have put in place a production and supply system that enables timely delivery of high-quality products to our customers."The CX-50 is a model that serves as the driving force for Mazda's business growth in North America," said Takeshi Mukai, Senior Managing Executive Officer* at Mazda upon the start of production of CX-50. "We would like to see the plant taking root in the local community by offering employment opportunities and creating a supply chain in the region. And as a good U.S. corporate citizen, we are committed to nurture it into a production plant that shares a close connection with the local community."Mazda aims to become a brand that creates strong bonds with customers by focusing on the pure essence of cars -- the joy of driving -- and committing ourselves to preserve our beautiful earth, enrich people's lives and make a bountiful society that lifts everybody's spirits.For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2022/202201/220127a.html.Source: MazdaCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.