

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $297 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $227 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $317 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $3.67 billion from $3.10 billion last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $297 Mln. vs. $227 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q4): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.10 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BALL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de