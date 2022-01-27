VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Final Price on Compulsory Redemption

Confirmation of Final Price on Compulsory Redemption of

VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF

Further to the announcements made by VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. (the "Company") on 16 December 2021 regarding the closure and liquidation of VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF (ISIN: NL0011376074), hereinafter the "Fund", the Company announces the following: Compulsory Redemption of all remaining Shares in the Fund.

The Company further announces that the Compulsory Redemption was effective as of 25 January 2022 and can now confirm the Redemption Price of the relevant classes set out below:

Name of the Fund ISIN Code Valuation date Amount per share VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF NL0011376074 25/01/2022 48.4038

We expect the proceeds of the Compulsory Redemption to be distributed on or around 1 February 2022 (the "Settlement Date") via your Bank or broker.

For more information, please find frequently asked questions at the section Market Announcement on our website: www.vaneck.com

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Company dated 17 December 2021.

If you have any queries, concerning the matters outlined in this Notice, please contact your local agent or VanEck at international@vaneck.com.

Yours faithfully,

The Board of Directors

VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.