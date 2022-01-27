Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2022) - Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining assay results from its 2021 Staghorn gold project, Newfoundland. Further to its November 18, 2021, news release, in which the Company announced the discovery of a new gold zone intersected from the inaugural exploration drill program at its Long Lake property, in Central Newfoundland, Quadro's assays results from four drill holes at Staghorn remained overdue due to assay lab-related delays. After completing the Long Lake drilling, the drill was mobilized to Quadro's Staghorn property where an additional 891 meters were completed in four holes at the southwest end of the Marks Pond zone.

Figure 1: Quadro's Staghorn and Long Lake/Tulks South projects, Newfoundland.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5339/111824_4ef3ac86740229f4_002full.jpg

These assay results are reported below. Highlights include:

MP21-021: A high of 29.1 g/t Au over 0.35m within a 57.0 m wide zone grading 0.33 g/t Au. and 1st definitive visible gold, below the main zone.

MP21-023: 1.95g/t Au over 6m.

MP21-024: An intercept of 1.1 g/t Au over 5.0m including 1.8 g/t Au over 3.0m, thus extending the Marks Pond Horizon 200 m to the southwest for a total of 626m strike length.

Table 1 - Drill Results from 2021 Staghorn Drilling - Mark's Pond Gold Target

Survey Azimuth/Dip From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Grade in g/t Comments MP21-021 330/-55 168 255 57 0.33 Undercut of Discovery Hole MP21-021 222.9 223.25 0.35 29.1 MP21-022 330/-55 156 163 7 0.61 Undercut of MP21-11 MP21-023 320/-62 156 158 2 1 Undercut of MP20-09 MP21-023 210 224 14 0.86 MP21-023 211 217 6 1.95 MP21-023 211 211.75 0.75 8.73 MP21-024 320/-65 121.3 131 9.7 0.62 200m step-out from previous drilling MP21-024 123 124 1 4.79

* Reported drill intercepts are not true widths. At this time there is insufficient data to calculate true orientations.

Figure 2: Mark's Pond, Staghorn, Newfoundland.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5339/111824_4ef3ac86740229f4_003full.jpg

Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake deposits are located proximate to the Quadro claims. (Total Measured Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) comprise 1.9 Moz (31.7 Mt at 1.86 g/t) with Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) of 1.19 Moz (23.2 Mt at 1.60 g/t). Additional Inferred Mineral Resources are 0.96 Moz (16.77 Mt at 1.78 g/t Au). (N.I. 43-101 Technical Report & Pre-Feasibility Study on the Valentine Gold Project Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada Report date: April 21, 2020 Effective date: April 18, 2020 Prepared for: Marathon Gold Corporation 10 King St. East, Suite 501, Toronto, ON, M5C 1C3 Prepared by: Ausenco Engineering Canada).

(Mineralization hosted on these established operations is not necessarily indicative or representative of the mineralization that may be hosted on the Company's property).

From T. Barry Coughlan (CEO): "With these latest assays following on 2021's earlier drilling at Staghorn [see Quadro's news release dated May 25, 2021], the Marks Pond Gold Horizon has been extended to over 600m in strike length and has proven continuity down dip, however the grades of the plus 20 m wide zone have not shown any improvement over the earlier drilling. The most significant aspect of the program was the discovery of a lower zone of high-grade mineralization with visible gold below the main zone. Additional drilling is planned to follow up on the high-grade lower zone and wide step out drilling on the Marks Pond Horizon where a number of gold-in-soil anomalies remain to be tested. We look forward to developing the Staghorn targets, in conjunction with the new gold discovery at the Long Lake project, further in 2022."

QA/QC PROTOCOL

Quadro has implemented a quality control program on its drill programs at the Staghorn Project to ensure best practice in sampling and analysis. Quadro maintains strict quality assurance/quality control protocols including the systematic insertion of certified standard reference and blank materials into each sample batch. Analyses in this release were performed by Actlabs of Ancaster, ON, with ISO 17025 accreditation. All samples were assayed using industry-standard assay techniques for gold. Gold was analyzed by a standard 30 gram fire assay with an AA finish.

Quadro acknowledges the financial support of the JEA Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Qualified Person - Wayne Reid, P. Geo., VP Exploration for Quadro and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Quadro Resources - Quadro is a publicly traded mineral exploration company. It is led by an experienced and successful management team and is focused on exploring for gold in North America. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QRO". Quadro owns a 100% interest in the Staghorn property, has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Long Lake and Careless Cove properties, and has an option to earn an initial 51% interest in the Tulks South Property, in Newfoundland.

