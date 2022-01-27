FLSmidth A/S: 2021 preliminary revenue result exceeds guidance

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1-2022

27 January 2022, Copenhagen, Denmark

Full year 2021 preliminary revenue exceeds latest financial guidance provided on 11 November 2021 in Company Announcement No. 17-2021. This was primarily driven by the Capital business in Q4 2021.

Preliminary and unaudited key figures for Q4 and full year 2021

Q4 2021 FY 2021 FY 2021 guidance Revenue (DKK bn) 5.1 17.6 16.0-17.0 EBITA margin 6.6% 5.9% 5-6%

The Q4 and full year 2021 results include costs related to the thyssenkrupp Mining acquisition of around DKK 37m and around DKK 107m, respectively. Subject to regulatory approval, closing of the transaction is still expected in the second half of 2022.

FLSmidth will, as previously communicated, release the detailed and audited financial results for the full year of 2021 on 16 February 2022.



Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com





Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to ~10,200 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

