

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) released a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $161.8 million, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $132.1 million, or $3.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $217.4 million or $4.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 70.4% to $1.38 billion from $0.81 billion last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $161.8 Mln. vs. $132.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.39 vs. $3.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.22 -Revenue (Q4): $1.38 Bln vs. $0.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.02 to $4.10



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de