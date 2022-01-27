- (PLX AI) - FLSmidth 2021 preliminary revenue result exceeds guidance.
- • Q4 revenue DKK 5,100 million vs. estimate DKK 4,661 million
- • Q4 EBITA margin 6.6%
- • Result was primarily driven by the Capital business in Q4 2021
- • The Q4 and full year 2021 results include costs related to the thyssenkrupp Mining acquisition of around DKK 37m and around DKK 107m, respectively
- • Subject to regulatory approval, closing of the transaction is still expected in the second half of 2022
