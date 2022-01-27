Infortrend Technology: Infortrend EonStor GS Unified Storage Delivers Outstanding User Experience in VDI Application for Remote Work

TAIPEI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, offers a superior Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) storage solution for remote work - EonStor GS enterprise unified storage designed with extensive desktop virtualization support to sustain heavy workloads during peak activity hours while reducing the overall TCO.

Modern enterprises often have remote/branch offices utilizing large-scale virtual desktop environments enabling team members to stay connected while accessing to the company data resources. The VDI storage solutions plays a critical role for a productive work environment: These solutions must provide high performance services able to withstand IO storms while enabling simple deployment and scalability - all at a low cost per desktop.

EonStor GS unified storage is an ideal platform for VDI deployment. It can support 6000 virtual desktops for remote workers, ensuring that every virtual desktop delivers an outstanding user experience. GS has all-flash/ hybrid configuration options to provide cost-efficient VDI with extremely high and stable performance - up to 1,000K IOPS with response time less than 0.5 seconds - for intensive workloads during peak activity hours and mitigating IO storms.

GS is certified with the most popular VDI platforms, including VMware and Citrix. It consolidates SAN and NAS services which simplifies the VDI deployment: the VDI OS and applications run on SAN, while users' folders rely on NAS, providing VDI users with convenient folder sharing and increased data protection. GS supports the scale-out function to linearly scale both capacity and performance for larger-scale VDI. To ensure data integrity, GS supports Remote Replication and vCenter Site Recovery Manager (SRM).

"EonStor GS paves the way for the efficient roll-out of agile virtual desktop environments. Certified with the leading VDI vendors, customer-proven, GS delivers a powerful and cost-saving VDI solution for remote work," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

